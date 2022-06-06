CBA to hire 1000 engineers this year

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has set itself the target of hiring 1000 engineers this year across a variety of disciplines.

Last year, the bank appointed 820 engineers in areas including cyber, data, AI and cloud. Now it is on course to add more than a thousand more as it seeks to become a global digital leader.



The lender is also expanding its network of 'Distinguished Engineers' which was introduced last year to influence the strategic planning process for digital transformation.



The network currently has nine members, including recent appointment Phillip Grasso-Nguyen, GM for engineering and technology.



Grasso-Nguyen spent the last 14 years at Google, where he held senior positions in software development as well as networking and site reliability engineering.



Says Grasso-Nguyen: "When I announced my move to CBA, I was met with a lot of shock. People didn’t understand the appeal of working for a large bank.



"For me, it’s an exciting opportunity to work beside really smart people and contribute to solving complex problems that have the potential to impact millions of Australians."