CommBank to create hundreds of tech jobs at new Melbourne hub

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has opened a technology hub in Melbourne that will house more than 400 software developers, cloud engineers and cyber specialists.

CBA currently employs about 100 technology workers in Melbourne. The new centre is the second tech hub to be opened by the bank in the last six months, following the introduction of a site in Adelaide, as the Sydney-based lender spreads its operations across the country.



CBA is also forming partnerships with Monash University and RMIT University as it seeks to build links with potential future staffers. Software engineering students who are interested in completing their integrated placements working at CBA will be provided with job placements in a range of engineering roles such as cloud, data, analytics and software engineering.



Brendan Hopper, chief information officer for technology, CBA, says: "Establishing a tech hub in Melbourne puts us in a great position to tap into Victoria’s digital technology industry, which is not only internationally recognised, but incredibly robust and competitive thanks to support from the government and the education sector."