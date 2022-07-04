Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Authentication Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA boosts AI tech for scam protection

CBA boosts AI tech for scam protection

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is boosting AI technology across its digital banking platforms in efforts to stamp out “disturbing” scams targeting their customers.

Programmed to detect when accounts are displaying unusual behaviour based on customers’ past habits, the technology will be structured around a “protect, detect, and resolve” framework. In addition to its new AI detection system, the bank will also implement two-way push notifications, replacing one-way SMS messages.

Kate Crous, CBA executive general manager of Everyday Banking stated: “Cybercrime is skyrocketing and 92% of Australians have already been exposed to scams. In 2021 we prevented or recovered more than $100 million in scams targeted at our customers.”

CBA has doubled their scam prevention team in light of an increasing number of Australians falling prey to cyber-scams and fraud. Studies from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) indicate that in 2021, Australians lost more than $2 billion in scams, as reported to Scamwatch, ReportCyber, and 12 financial institutions and government agencies.

The bank is also releasing informative videos and online assets to educate customers about protecting themselves from scams.
“As scammers become more sophisticated, devious and harder to identify than ever, we want to help our customers feel safe when banking on their devices, knowing we’re doing whatever we can to protect, detect and resolve issues they encounter,” added Crous.

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Authentication Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
CBA to hire 1000 engineers this year
/people

CBA to hire 1000 engineers this year

CBA presses pause on crypto pilot
/crypto

CBA presses pause on crypto pilot

CBA puts AI ethics at centre of Bill Sense

13 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022