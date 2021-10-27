Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Chip ClearBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chip launches FSCS-protected accounts with ClearBank

Chip launches FSCS-protected accounts with ClearBank

Savings and investment app Chip has struck a deal with banking-as-a-service provider ClearBank to provide users with FSCS-protected accounts and the ability to deposit and withdraw funds in real-time.

Under the arrangement, Chip savings accounts are now covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on deposits up to £85,000 and connected to Faster Payments for real-time withdrawals.

FSCS protection is critical to bolstering consumer trust, with Government research showing 81% of consumers are more confident in their financial decisions knowing their money is FSCS protected.

“We needed a banking partner to improve our offering with better security, a seamless customer experience, and provide a springboard for our expansion into the rest of Europe,” says Simon Rabin, CEO of Chip. “We found this, and more, in ClearBank.”

Charles McManus, CEO of ClearBank, adds: “We are entering the era of embedded banking, where pioneering firms like Chip want to integrate innovative banking services without the cost and complexity of becoming a bank. Chip is ClearBank’s first consumer facing BaaS customer and we’re proud to be able to support their growth and ambition.”

Related Companies

Chip ClearBank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Related News
Chip closes biggest ever equity crowdfund on Crowdcube, raising £11.5 million
/retail

Chip closes biggest ever equity crowdfund on Crowdcube, raising £11.5 million

Chip to offer investment funds from BlackRock
/retail

Chip to offer investment funds from BlackRock

ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

23 Mar

ClearBank to offer multi-currency accounts via JPMorgan API

17 Sep 2020

Chip preps £10m crowdfunding campaign

08 Sep 2020

Chip to offer easy-access savings accounts

21 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  2. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  3. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  4. Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

  5. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider