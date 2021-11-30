Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank ClearBank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBS bail out funds have transformed SME banking landscape says BCR

RBS bail out funds have transformed SME banking landscape says BCR

Funds donated by The Banking Competition Remedies Board to inject competition into the UK's business banking market have led to a 13% shift away from large incumbent banks to smaller rivals, with Starling and Clearbank the chief beneficiaries.

The BCR was charged with distributing £775 million in cash to promote competition in the SME banking mkarket under a scheme agreed with the EU following the Royal Bank of Scotland bail out at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Board claims the cash handouts have helped change the landscape of financial services for SMEs in the UK, with up to 25% of small businesses on track to switch their banking supplier by 2025.

Starling Bank, which picked up £100 million in grants, and Clearbank, the recipient of an £85 prize pot, have been singled out for exceeding the goals set, with each achieving close to a seven percent market share.

As an added bonus, the programme has created over 1,173 jobs, a number which is expected to grow to at least 1,757 by 2025.

Recipients of funds have also gone on to raise significant amounts of private capital, with £1.9 billion sourced following pool funding.

Alexandra Frean, cheif corporate officer of Starling says the awards have been transformational for the business, which is set to move into profitiability on the back of its growth in business banking. "We’ve already for somewhere around 6% of the UK SME market," she says. "To achieve that kind of market share aft

Related Companies

Starling Bank ClearBank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to compete in the new Super App arena

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
Onfido returns £5 million grant to business banking bailout fund
/wholesale

Onfido returns £5 million grant to business banking bailout fund

Six fintechs awarded a total of £20 million in RBS bail out funding
/startups

Six fintechs awarded a total of £20 million in RBS bail out funding

BCR consults on re-distribution of £100 million in business banking grants

28 Apr 2020

Nationwide cans business banking ambitions

03 Apr 2020

RBS bail out fund disburses further £40 million

14 Aug 2019

Tide to raise £60 million for business banking push

11 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  2. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  3. IDO Launchpad in Multiple Blockchain Networks - A Comprehensive Guide

  4. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  5. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future