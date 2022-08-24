Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS BigPanda

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS invests in AIOps platform BigPanda

UBS invests in AIOps platform BigPanda

UBS has invested in tech unicorn BigPanda, which uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to incidents in complex IT systems.

As more of its customers switch to - and become ever more reliant on - digital channels, UBS is using BigPanda's artificial intelligence IT operations (AIOps) platform to automate incident management processes to ensure systems stay up and running.

“We’re excited to build on our relationship with BigPanda through this investment, helping drive digital disruption and innovation in AIOps,” says Mike Dargan, UBS group chief digital and information officer. “By increasing transparency and leveraging technology to automate key processes, companies can reduce downtime and focus on developing new products and services for clients.”

Reflecting changing consumer banking habits, UBS in May launched a purely digital product line, UBS key4, for clients who want to carry out all of their banking transactions from their smartphones.

"As companies increase their dependance on technology as an enabler and differentiator, and ultimately change how they deliver their products and services to clients, it has become even more important for them to ensure their IT operations platforms run smoothly,” says Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda. “UBS is an early adopter of AIOps in the financial services industry and similarly sees the power emerging technology can have on their operations to deliver a best-in-class client experience.”

The investment was made by UBS Next, the Swiss bank's $200 million fintech venture fund and incubation unit.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Related Companies

UBS BigPanda

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
UBS debuts entirely digital product line
/retail

UBS debuts entirely digital product line

UBS introduces Virtual Worker Framework
/people

UBS introduces Virtual Worker Framework

UBS to acquire robo advisor Wealthfront for $1.4 billion

27 Jan

UBS Next adds Trust & Will to fintech portfolio

12 Jan

UBS invests in 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform Lynk

02 Sep 2021

UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm

14 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Tech industry consortium to run CBDC pilot with sterling stablecoin

  4. HSBC&#39;s Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

  5. ECB to rope in crypto with licensing framework

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022