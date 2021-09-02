Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS Lynk

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS invests in &#39;Knowledge-as-a-Service&#39; platform Lynk

UBS invests in 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform Lynk

UBS has invested in Lynk, an AI-driven 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform that the bank works with to help its institutional clients in their investment research.

UBS's investment is an expansion of Lynk's already announced Series B and brings the startup's total funding to $35 million.

Lynk uses an AI data engine that indexes its network of 840,000 experts around the world and matches them with its clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, investment houses and governments.

In May, the global markets team within UBS’s Investment Bank business division began introducing Lynk to thousands of institutional investor clients. These clients can integrate access to Lynk’s network of experts into their investment research process.

Lynk also features top-ranked UBS Global Research analysts on its platform, meaning its customers can tap the bank's experts for Q&As, consultations and executive briefings across themes such as ESG, valuation and accounting.

Damien Horth, head, UBS Global Research New Business Initiatives, says: “We’re proud to double down on our collaboration by investing in Lynk’s vision as a Knowledge-as-a-Service platform designed to break down knowledge barriers.”

Related Companies

UBS Lynk

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Trending

  1. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  2. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  3. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  4. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  5. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre