UBS invests in 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform Lynk

UBS has invested in Lynk, an AI-driven 'Knowledge-as-a-Service' platform that the bank works with to help its institutional clients in their investment research.

UBS's investment is an expansion of Lynk's already announced Series B and brings the startup's total funding to $35 million.



Lynk uses an AI data engine that indexes its network of 840,000 experts around the world and matches them with its clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, investment houses and governments.



In May, the global markets team within UBS’s Investment Bank business division began introducing Lynk to thousands of institutional investor clients. These clients can integrate access to Lynk’s network of experts into their investment research process.



Lynk also features top-ranked UBS Global Research analysts on its platform, meaning its customers can tap the bank's experts for Q&As, consultations and executive briefings across themes such as ESG, valuation and accounting.



Damien Horth, head, UBS Global Research New Business Initiatives, says: “We’re proud to double down on our collaboration by investing in Lynk’s vision as a Knowledge-as-a-Service platform designed to break down knowledge barriers.”