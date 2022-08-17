Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HSBC&#39;s Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

HSBC's Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has poached HSBC's Gavin Munroe to take over from Pascal Boillat as gourp executive, technology and group chief information officer.

Munroe, who currently serves as global CIO, wealth and personal banking for HSBC, will take over the top tech role from Boillat in mid-November.

Boillat, who has been at CBA since mid-2018, has overseen major IT upgrades at the bank, introduced modern applications, simplified and decommissioned old technology, and accelerated the shift to the public cloud. He is returning to Europe to spend more time with his family.

His successor has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services technology, driving large-scale technology, digital and agile transformation.

Prior to his time at HSBC, Munroe was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he headed technology for wealth management, consumer products, mortgage and operations, and he has also had leadership roles with Morgan Stanley and Wachovia.

