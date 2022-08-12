Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Giles Andrews joins board of UK&#39;s oldest private bank

Giles Andrews joins board of UK's oldest private bank

Giles Andrews, the co-founder of Zopa - the world's first online peer-to-peer lending business - is bringing some fintech chops to C. Hoare, the UK's oldest private bank.

The 350-year old institution has found a place on the board for Andrews as a non-executive director.

Andrews founded Zopa in 2004 and remains active in the business, which has since transformed to a digital bank. He is also a non-executive director of Bank of Ireland Group and chairs carwow, the European online auto marketplace.

He received an OBE in 2015 for services to financial services and was named FinTech Leader of the Year in the 2016 FinTech Innovation Awards.

C. Hoare chairman, Lord Macpherson, says of the appointment: "Giles is a great addition to the board. His experience as an entrepreneur and in fintech and banking will be invaluable."

