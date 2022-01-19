Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa deposits hit &#163;1 billion

Zopa deposits hit £1 billion

Former peer-to-peer lender Zopa has hit £1 billion in customer deposits, reaching the milestone eighteen months after becoming a bank.

Zopa has topped the savings tables 15 times since its launch, and is aiming to double its deposit base to £2 billion over the next year.

The digital bank in October raised £220 million from a clutch of investors led by Softbank Vision Fund 2. Alongside the £1 billion in deposits, the company has more than £1 billion of loans on balance sheet, issued more than 200,000 credit cards, tripled its revenue per customer and is on course for near-term profitability and an IPO in late 2022.

Zopa currently offers fixed term savings accounts that deliver a headline rate of up to 1.75% over one to five years. The firm say it plans to market its first easy access account in the coming months.

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Trending

Related News
Zopa quits P2P lending
/retail

Zopa quits P2P lending

Zopa raises £220 million in pre-IPO funding round
/retail

Zopa raises £220 million in pre-IPO funding round

Zopa raises £20 million after exceeding bank performance targets

22 Mar 2021

Zopa launches in-app energy switching and price comparison service

27 Jan 2021

Zopa secures UK banking licence

24 Jun 2020

Zopa confirms £140m capital injection

03 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  3. Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

  4. Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

  5. Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022