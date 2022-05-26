Zopa employees can now work from abroad for up to four months each year

UK digital bank Zopa is to give employees the option of spending a full four months working from abroad, billing the policy as the industry’s "boldest and most generous scheme" currently in place.

Zopa has already rolled out a 90 day work away programme in step with other fintechs such as GoCardless, Revolut's 60-day scheme, and Klarna, which operates a relatively miserly 20 day policy.



As well as widening the scheme, Zopa also suggests 13 fuss-free locations to fast-track moving as a digital nomad - including Spain, Portugal, and Greece. The final confirmation of the destination requires line-manager approval and satisfactory evidence of the right to work and tax arrangements.



The uplift comes as part of a wider package of new employee benefits adapted to the post-pandemic world, including parity in maternity and paternity leave, menopause support, bereavement leave (also for pets), selling annual leave, and an EV scheme.



The new package has been masterminded by Helen Beurier, formerly of M&S and Pepsico, who was appointed as the bank's first chief people officer last year and follows an extensive feedback process that lasted six months.



Says Beurier:: “The world of work has undergone unparalleled change, demanding greater flexibility and the increased desire to feel that our work is meaningful. Our employees now look for jobs that come with the flexibility to support their life goals. We believe this policy will be a huge success, as it will enable our people to experience a full and rewarding life with incredible learning and development opportunities.”