Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa raises &#163;220 million in pre-IPO funding round

Zopa raises £220 million in pre-IPO funding round

UK digital bank Zopa has raised £220 million from a clutch of investors led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

Zopa in March landed £20 million from existing investors following the launch of its app-only bank last year. The new financing gives the company a dollar unicorn price tag with a valuation of close to £750 million.

Initially launching with a one-to-five year fixed term savings account, the banking operation has since moved into credit cards, unsecured loans and auto-finance, lending £6 billion to customers. The company has so far attracted £675m in deposits and issued 150,000 credit cards.

The new funding round, which also included participation from a number of existing investors including Silverstripe, Northzone and Augmentum, is its largest to date and the last ahead of a mooted IPO late next year.

"We are focused on building a sustainable, profitable business model which works for our customers and our shareholders," states the company. "This is close to becoming a reality as we are on track to hit profitability within the next 10 weeks, making Zopa one of the fastest digital banks in the UK to do so, just 18 months after gaining our full bank licence."

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Augmenting the Credit Lifecycle with Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
Zopa hires JPMorgan to advise on £100 million funding round
/retail

Zopa hires JPMorgan to advise on £100 million funding round

Zopa to test blended working arrangements with overseas option
/people

Zopa to test blended working arrangements with overseas option

Zopa raises £20 million after exceeding bank performance targets

22 Mar

Zopa launches in-app energy switching and price comparison service

27 Jan

Zopa secures UK banking licence

24 Jun 2020

Zopa confirms £140m capital injection

03 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  2. FCA staff revolt over Rathi&#39;s transformation programme

  3. Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

  4. BNY Mellon moves wire payments into Microsoft Azure

  5. Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider