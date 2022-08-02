Credit Suisse teams with Girls Who Code to diversify tech talent

Credit Suisse is collaborating with non-profit venture Girls Who Code to develop a pipeline of new technology talent for the bank's Wall Street operations.

Under the aarrangement, Credit Suisse will host a two-week 'immersion' programme for up to 60 high school students, who will be able to interact with and hear speakers ranging from the bank's senior leaders to a panel of its technical analysts.



Marinela Tudoran, head of investment bank technology at Credit Suisse says the course will provide students with an opportunity to build the technical skills and professional network to make an impact and prepare for a successful future career in technology.



"This programme aims to open doors for students by providing a network of knowledgeable mentors in computer science and engineering across the bank," she says. "Together, we will work to lay the foundation to continue to diversify the pipeline of technologists working on Wall Street."