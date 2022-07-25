Bank of Ireland triples length of paid paternity leave

Bank of Ireland has introduced a new policy that triples the bank’s current paternity leave, allowing an employee to take six weeks of paid leave within the first six months of the new child’s life.

This initiative is open to all whose partner is having a baby, has adopted a child, becomes a parent through surrogacy or is the parent of a donor-conceived child.



Further, the policy is also open to any spouse, civil partner or cohabitant of the child’s mother and considered a parent, in addition to the father of the child.



The bank has established this to recognise the need for all relevant parents to bond with their new baby or new child, regardless of the circumstances in which they are not usually entitled to adoptive or maternity leave.



Alongside this, Bank of Ireland appreciates the impact increased paternity leave can have on the personal and financial wellbeing of staff and their families, bolstering gender equality at home and at work.



Bank of Ireland also offers fertility leave, menopause support, a surrogacy support policy, and a domestic abuse policy, where financial and non-financial support is provided.



Matt Elliott, chief people officer, Bank of Ireland said: “Family is hugely important. We want

to help our colleagues make the most of their important life milestones while also creating a more supportive and inclusive culture within the Bank. This improved policy offers new parents more time to prioritise their family responsibilities with a greater balance between work and family life. And we are committed to making further improvements to it over time.



He added: “This is part of a series of family friendly improvements we are implementing. Our aim is to create a more inclusive approach to all types of family leave, recognising the varying needs of the modern family in all its guises. We will continue to examine ways that we can improve and enhance what it is like to work at Bank of Ireland for all 9,000 of our colleagues.”