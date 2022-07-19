Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini lays off more employees; secures Irish registration

Gemini lays off more employees; secures Irish registration

Gemini has made another round of layoffs, affecting seven per cent of its staff, according to TechCrunch. In better news, the cryptocurrency exchange has received the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from the Central Bank of Ireland.

Citing sources, TechCrunch says that Gemini has reduced its headcount by 68 due to "extreme cost cutting".

The move comes just weeks after founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss announced a 10% reduction in the workforce, blaming a “crypto winter” compounded by wider "macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil".

Meanwhile, the VASP registration will allow Gemini to provide its crypto services to individuals and institutions in the Irish market.

Gillian Lynch, head, Ireland and Europe, Gemini, says: “This is a huge step towards offering our cryptocurrency services in Ireland. We believe that regulation is vital to protect investors and offer a safe experience with digital assets."

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Trending

Related News
CFTC sues Gemini over 'false statements' relating bitcoin futures plan
/regulation

CFTC sues Gemini over 'false statements' relating bitcoin futures plan

Crypto unicorn Gemini lays off 10% of workforce
/crypto

Crypto unicorn Gemini lays off 10% of workforce

Gemini raises $400m at $7.1bn valuation

19 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

  2. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  3. Revolut surpasses 20 million customer milestone on seventh anniversary

  4. Fintech valuations fall by half a trillion

  5. Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility