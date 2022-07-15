Metro Bank ‘magic money machines’ help raise cash for Kidscan

Metro Bank’s in-branch free coin counting service that allows customers to donate non-sterling coins to charity has raised over £15k for children’s cancer charity Kidscan.

With each Magic Money Machine rejecting foreign currency, Metro Bank has struck up a partnership with transaction management group Pivotal to exchange the coins to sterling to then be donated.



A Metro Bank statement revealed that the leading cause of death in children in the UK is cancer. Further, Kidscan is one of the only charities in the UK solely dedicated to combating children's cancer and ensuring that every child survives and thrives into adulthood. In one year, Metro Bank’s support led to £15,133.24 being donated to Kidscan.



Suzie Gordon, head of fundraising at Kidscan, said: “We would like to thank all the Metro Bank customers who donated these coins. The money will be used to fund vital research into safer, more effective treatments for childhood cancer, like the one led by Dr Barbara Tanos at Brunel University. Her research is looking to improve treatment for children with rhabdoid or brain tumours, improving their chances of survival and better quality of life.”



Metro Bank’s managing director Ian Walters added: “Who knew that small change could make such a big difference. “Without the magic money machines, these coins would be gathering dust in the nation’s sock drawers - instead thanks to the generosity of our customers, we are helping to fight the war against cancer and make children’s lives more bearable.”

In June 2022, it was revealed that Metro Bank was being sued by US software company Arkeyo over allegations that it leaked the company's coin counting technology to a rival firm. Arkeyo has been pursuing Metro Bank for five years for damages relating to the alleged theft of its intellectual property, having first filed a civil suit in the US in 2017.