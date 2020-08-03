Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metro Bank acquires P2P lender RateSetter

Metro Bank acquires P2P lender RateSetter

Metro Bank is to buy distressed P2P lender RateSetter for a bargain basement initial price of £2.5 million.

The buy out comes comes just weeks after the UK's largest P2P lender slashed the interest rate paid to investors by 50% in anticipation of a wave of defaults under Covid-19.

RateSetter says six percent of borrowers have requested a payment freeze and, as a result, it has increased its projected loan losses from £27.5m to £39.2m.

Metro Bank is buying the firm for an initial consideration of £2.5 million, with a further £0.5 million due in 12 months, and a potential £9 million payout on the third anniversary subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria. Under the deal, Metro Bank will assume no credit risk for existing loans at risk of default.

The acquisition does not include RateSetter's holding in RateSetter Australia which is being retained by RateSetter shareholders.

In its financial year ending 31 March 2019, RateSetter reported revenue of £33 million, a pre-tax loss of £8 million and gross assets of £42 million. Since inception, the business has originated £4 billion of lending, primarily offering unsecured personal loans, auto dealer financing and property financing.

Metro Bank says the acquisition will further its ambition to scale up its consumer lending operations, running RateSetter as an independent platform and originating loans under both brands.

Daniel Frumkin, chief executive officer at Metro Bank says: "The ability to enhance our offer of unsecured lending to our customers is an important strategic ambition as we continue to evolve the Bank and increase our returns. RateSetter is an established business with a strong technology platform and a talented team who have deep experience in the consumer unsecured lending market. This acquisition therefore accelerates our plans, helps us to better meet the needs of our customers and further strengthens our position as the UK's best community bank."

Related Companies

Metro Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation
/retail

Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation

Metro Bank in talks to buy P2P lender RateSetter
/covid-19

Metro Bank in talks to buy P2P lender RateSetter

RateSetter slashes interest payouts as P2P lenders rush for cover

05 May

Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

09 Mar

Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

26 Feb

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Revolut launches price comparison service

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  5. Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks