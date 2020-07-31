Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation

The UK's Metro Bank has inked a multi-year contract with Indian IT services giant Wipro to deliver and transform testing and environment management services.

Wipro says it will drive transformation at Metro through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement, helping the bank do better on cost, pace and quality of operations.



The agreement will enable Metro, which launched a decade ago as a branch-first offering, to accelerate its digital efforts.



Among the tools Wipro will bring to the table are its AI-based IT wellness platform, intelligent test automation offering, and DevSecOps platform.



Cheryl McCuaig, CIO, Metro, says: "We look forward to a successful partnership that delivers value to both organisations and enables us to achieve our goal of improving the quality, velocity and efficiency of our IT delivery."