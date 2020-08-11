Metro Bank rolls out mobile receipt management technology

Metro Bank has tapped Canadian technology firm Sensibill to introduce a new receipt management feature for business users of its mobile banking app.

The technology enables businesses to photograph, store and link their receipts to transactions in their mobile business app.



Metro Bank’s app then uses artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to reconcile the receipt to the customer’s transaction history automatically, with VAT identified from the receipt so it can be auto-populated.



Initially available on iOS, with an Android release prepped for the coming weeks, the rollout to all Metro Bank business customers follows a successful beta-trial of the software last year.



David Thomasson, chief commercial officer at Metro Bank, says: “So many small businesses are facing uncertainty because of Coronavirus. We want to keep delivering new tools for our customers that can make managing their money a little easier, especially at such a difficult time.”