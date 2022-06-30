Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut appoints Sid Jajodia as US CEO

Revolut's chief banking officer Sid Jajodia has picked up a new role as US CEO, overseeing the financial super app's extension into the US market.

Jajodia joined Revolut as chief banking officer in July 2021 and will continue in this role alongside being US CEO, leading the roll out of Revolut’s international banking operations, as well as accelerating the company’s growth in the United States.

Revolut launched in the US in March 2020, offering financial services to both retail and business customers, including banking, foreign exchange, crypto and stock trading. The company has nearly half a million active users in the US as well as c.150 employees.

In March, Revolut announced the appointment of Yuval Rechter as general manager and Danil Ovechkin as head of growth in the US to help its marketing and expansion efforts in the region.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and co-founder of Revolut, says of the appointment: "Sid has been instrumental in building our global banking offer, which will help him and the team accelerate our growth in the US.”

Prior to joining Revolut, Jajodia was previously CEO of Credit at payments business PayU. He spent four and a half years at Lending Club, first as vice president for risk management and later as chief investment officer, following a twelve-year stint at Capital One.

Says Jajodia: “The US is a key market for us, with millions of potential customers who don’t currently have access to a sophisticated financial services app that offers the range of services that Revolut does, so the opportunities to grow are significant. I look forward to building on the great work that has already been done and helping to boost our presence in the region.”

