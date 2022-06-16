Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut taps Salesforce to scale its business banking operations

Revolut taps Salesforce to scale its business banking operations

Revolut is to hire 2,800 new sales agents in the coming year and use a suite of Salesforce tools to scale up and transform the business banking arm of its operation.

Revolut will use Salesforce technology including Sales Cloud, High-Velocity Sales, Sales Cloud Einstein, Sales Enablement, and Marketing Cloud Engagement, to quickly onboard staff and equip them with a suite of CRM resources and training material to connect with customers and drive producitvity.

Revolut is already harnessing Slack to connect its teams, tools, customers and partners and unlock greater collaboration in a work-from-anywhere world.

In an effort to improve communications with customers, Revolut has selected the Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Salesforce, to provide agents with the ability to route calls to one another to successfully deal with any customer issues and customise dashboards with real-time performance data and analytics.

Matthew Acton Davis, global head of sales at Revolut says: “Our partnership with Salesforce and the suite of tools at our disposal helps us to grow the sales organization in an efficient and scalable way as well as deliver the best possible product for our customers, saving money and time for their businesses.”

Revolut Business launched in 2017 and now provides 500,000 companies with multi-currency exchange services, merchant acquiring, and corporate debit cards.

The deal with Revolut was unveiled at Salesforce's World Tour London event, where the company also announced it is working with GoHenry, the prepaid debit card and financial education app for 6 to 18-year-olds, to support its digital infrastructure, centralising collaboration using Slack, and utilising both Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud.

