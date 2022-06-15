Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Revolut is to launch a streamlined version of its banking super app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan, and Oman, enabling fee-free P2P money transfers between customers in 50 countries using 30 currencies.

The company has opened a waitlist for the app, which will not charge any fees for money transfers between Revolut customers. A 1% fee to non-Revolut bank accounts will apply for all other transactions. The 'majority' of transfer will complete within one working day, says the company.

Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut chief technology officer, comments: “Traditional transfers can sting customers with hidden fees, but we’re waiving all our transfer fees if you’re both on Revolut - no matter where you are. Additionally, we’re always offering the best possible exchange rate that we can - something we’re extremely proud of.”

The company says it intends to make the product available in up to 90 countries by the end of the year.

