Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut rolls out expense management product

Revolut rolls out expense management product

Revolut is entering the bustling spend management arena with a new in-app product that enables businesses to issue company cards in a tap and set up time and category-based spend limits.

After the launch of Payroll for UK customers this February, Spend Management is the second bold category entry this year for Revolut Business.

The product is being rolled out immediately to the super app's 500,000 business customers in the UK, US and EEA.

Using the app, customers will be able to issue an unlimited number of physical and virtual debit cards free of charge, and control which account each card draws from, in 28+ currencies across 100+ countries. Businesses can monitor all spend in real-time through a central dashboard.

James Gibson, head of product at Revolut Business, comments: “Businesses are cautious about giving their staff cards because it’s considered risky or a poor way to control funds. But having few cards shared by the team can increase fraud risk and slow down operations. This was the premise we used to design a new feature giving companies real control of their funds and preventing overspending”.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose[New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Trending

Related News
Revolut's Nik Storonsky to launch AI-driven VC fund
/startups

Revolut's Nik Storonsky to launch AI-driven VC fund

Revolut suspends refugee referral payouts after users game the system
/retail

Revolut suspends refugee referral payouts after users game the system

Revolut gears up for Brazilian launch

29 Mar

Revolut Australia rolls out fractional share trading feature

25 Feb

Revolut integrates payroll with business banking accounts

17 Feb

Revolut makes Asia-Pacific landgrab with Indian acquisition and OZ credit licence

15 Feb

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

  4. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  5. Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models