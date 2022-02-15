Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut makes Asia-Pacific landgrab with Indian acquisition and OZ credit licence

Revolut makes Asia-Pacific landgrab with Indian acquisition and OZ credit licence

Revoluit is stepping up its plans for global domination, acquiring a forex business in India and securing an Australian credit licence.

The acquisition of money transfer and currency exchange outfit Arvog Forex is part of Revolut's multi-million dollar investment into India.

Revolut has been laying the groundwork for expansion into India for the best part of a year, earmarking a $25 million spend, appointing a new CEO and sparking a recruitment drive to hire 300 staff to serve its global business operations.

Arvog has a wide presence across India and provides currency exchange, cross-border remittances and multi-currency cards. The company served over 15,000 customers last year.

Paroma Chatterjee, CEO Revolut India says: “This is the first step towards our aspiration to usher in a digital financial revolution in India. Our significant investment plans, this acquisition and the quality of the team we are putting together reflect our intention to rapidly roll out these innovative products and services. India is a key region in our global expansion plan and this acquisition is testament to the rapid strides we want to make here.”

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Revolut has been granted an Australian Credit Licence by Asic to offer credit and personal lending products to the Australian market.

The new licence is another milestone for the global fintech and comes shortly after it was granted permission to offer securities trading to Australian customers. Revolut Australia has also recently submitted an application to become an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) in Australia.

Matt Baxby, CEO of Revolut Australia, comments: “Securing our Australian Credit Licence is an important step in our mission to create the world’s first truly global financial platform. Credit products are an added way for our customers to manage their finances, and it’s an area where we see vast opportunities in the Australian market."

Revolut Australia has over 100,000 customers since it launched in August 2020, where it offers a multi-currency transaction account, automated budgeting, remittance services, a cryptocurrency and commodities exchange service, shopping rewards, a donations platform, and linked Junior accounts for children aged 6-17.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?[Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?

Trending

Related News
Revolut moves into insurtech with pet product
/retail

Revolut moves into insurtech with pet product

Revolut moves into Irish banking market
/retail

Revolut moves into Irish banking market

Revolut launches share trading in the US

19 Jan

Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

11 Jan

Revolut "playing a blinder" in app download race

29 Nov 2021

Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

25 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  3. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  4. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

  5. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?