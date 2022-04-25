Revolut suspends refugee referral payouts after users game the system

Revolut has put the blocks on its Ukrainian reguee referral scheme after users exploited the programme to snag up to £250 in payouts.

The referral play was part of Revolut's programme to offer fee-free payments accounts to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.



The scheme allowed existing customers to refer up to five other people to these accounts for a fee of £50 in the UK.



But a spokesperson told The Telegraph that firm had been forced to suspend referral payments after customers swooped on the scheme to try and bag referral fees of up to £250.



“As part of our free accounts offer for Ukrainian refugees - which has onboarded tens of thousands of users in less than six weeks - our controls flagged that a small number of accounts were being targeted by users attempting to exploit our referral campaign,” the spokesperson said. “We have therefore temporarily paused the referral aspect as a precautionary measure.”