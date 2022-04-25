Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Revolut suspends refugee referral payouts after users game the system

Revolut suspends refugee referral payouts after users game the system

Revolut has put the blocks on its Ukrainian reguee referral scheme after users exploited the programme to snag up to £250 in payouts.

The referral play was part of Revolut's programme to offer fee-free payments accounts to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The scheme allowed existing customers to refer up to five other people to these accounts for a fee of £50 in the UK.

But a spokesperson told The Telegraph that firm had been forced to suspend referral payments after customers swooped on the scheme to try and bag referral fees of up to £250.

“As part of our free accounts offer for Ukrainian refugees - which has onboarded tens of thousands of users in less than six weeks - our controls flagged that a small number of accounts were being targeted by users attempting to exploit our referral campaign,” the spokesperson said. “We have therefore temporarily paused the referral aspect as a precautionary measure.”

