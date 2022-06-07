Contis to increase headcount by 33%

Bucking the trend for lay-offs in the fintech sector, Banking-as-a-Service provider Contis has revealed plans to increase its headcount by more than 33% over the next six months, with the Yorkshire headquartered firm intending to recruit 123 additional roles across the UK, Lithuania and India.

Acquired by Berlin-based Solarisbank in July last year, Contis has also committed to increase its HR focused investment in current employees by 150% over the next 12 months, which includes more than a £150,000 investment into a growth and development programme that enables all current 210 employees to access an allowance of £750 each to spend on individual training courses, event attendance and mentoring to help further their careers.



The fintech firm has also recently invested in partnering with a mental health app Thrive, to give employees access to emotional and wellbeing support, while also granting employees employer-supported volunteering leave for one day per quarter in a bid to help people give back to a cause important to them.



In addition, Contis recently opened a larger new London office in Kingdom Street, Paddington with a capacity of 40 people and will soon be opening a new larger premises in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India to support the growth in workforce.



Kate Laidlow, head of people and culture says: “It’s vital that as the company continues to expand across geographies, we increase investment in our people to help grow and retain the fantastic talent we have here at Contis. With so many different specialisms in the business, from highly technical roles to client service facing positions we want to ensure people can develop new skills and get access to training that supports them on their own individual career journey.”



Contis is currently hiring for a mixture of roles, including software development, quality assurance, client care and marketing.