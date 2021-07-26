Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

solarisBank Contis

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Solarisbank raises EUR190m; buys Contis

Solarisbank raises EUR190m; buys Contis

Berlin-based banking-as-a-service platform Solarisbank has set its sights on conquering Europe after raising EUR190 million in a Series D funding round at a EUR1.4 billion valuation and buying UK outfit Contis.

The round was led by Decisive Capital Management, with participation from Pathway Capital Management, CNP (Groupe Frère), Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital, yabeo Capital, BBVA, Vulcan Capital and HV Capital.

Founded in 2015, Solarisbank helps companies offer their own financial services - such as digital bank accounts, payment cards, lending services, and digital asset custody - via a host of APIs.

The firm recently migrated its full tech stack to the AWS cloud and moved all partners to its entirely self-developed core banking system.

It has also made a move into France, Italy and Spain, where it will offer local IBANs to its partners.

The Contis acquisition will give the German firm a place in the UK as well as payment processing capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ramin Niroumand, chairman, supervisory board, Solarisbank, says: "The alliance of our companies follows a clear strategic rationale as the platforms complement each other perfectly. Together we will build an international powerhouse for Banking-as-a-Service."

Related Companies

solarisBank Contis

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Contis hires Lloyds vet Lyons to lead new banking unit
/people

Contis hires Lloyds vet Lyons to lead new banking unit

SolarisBank migrates customer base to in-house core system
/retail

SolarisBank migrates customer base to in-house core system

‘Massive’ potential for embedded finance in Europe - Solarisbank

26 Apr

Solarisbank migrates to the cloud

30 Nov 2020

SolarisBank raises €60 million

30 Jun 2020

Contis launches 'carer banking' to support vulnerable customers

22 May 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut moves into travel sector

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

  4. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

  5. New EU AML rules will ensure full traceability of crypto transfers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021