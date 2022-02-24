Hi partners Contis to launch crypto debit card

Crypto exchange and mobile banking platform hi has teamed up with BaaS player Contis on a debit card that lets shoppers pay with their digital assets at over 60 million merchants.

The partnership means that hi members do not need to liquidate assets before spending. Instead, any crypto in a hi account can be converted automatically to fiat at the point-of-sale.



In addition, the hi debit card will come with BNPL functionality that allows members to decide on exactly when their digital assets get converted.



Eligible members can also get a personal Iban accounts for a seamless on/off-ramp.



Sean Rach, co-founder, hi, says: “Our goal is to overcome one of the most significant challenges in the market today - making it simple and seamless for people to spend crypto.



"Thanks to Contis, we are delighted to be at the forefront of innovation in payments and look forward to rolling our cards out to eligible hi members, starting with Europe later this year.”