Contis hires Lloyds vet Lyons to lead new banking unit

Banking-as-a-Service platform Contis has appointed senior Lloyds executive Andy Lyons as managing director of its new banking division.

A 25-year industry veteran, Lyons was responsible for sales strategy and commercialisation of new products at Lloyds Banking Group as MD of payables and receivables sales. Prior to that, he was UK and European sales director in the transaction banking division at Deutsche Bank.



Founded in 2008, Contis helps businesses rapidly launch accounts, cards and payments services. The firm says it doubled in size in 2021 and is looking to hire 50 people - many of which will work in Lyons' new unit.



Says Lyons: “Banking-as-a-Service is an exciting new area that has exponential growth potential with Fintechs, SMEs and Neobanks, as well as more traditional banking providers seeking to quickly provide more flexible payment and data services to their customers.



"By owning our own platform and development team, Contis are in a fantastic position to deliver on these Banking-as-a-Service requirements."



