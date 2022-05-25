Mastercard acquires stake in Picus Security

Mastercard has taken a minority stake in Picus Security as part of a programme to identify threat prevention and detection gaps in business cyber defences.

The Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform simulates cyber threats from a library of more than 3,500 real-world threat scenarios, to measure and improve the effectiveness of organisations’ defenses.



The attack simulation and assessment platform will be rolled out by Mastercard under the brand Cyber Front.



“We’re helping customers embrace the opportunities—and challenges—of digital transformation. Given the rising cost of data breaches, effective cyber security is tops on that list. Organisations not only need robust defenses today, they need to be testing, learning and adapting to remain resilient tomorrow,” says Raj Seshadri, president of data & services at Mastercard. “Our investment in Picus Security and the launch of Cyber Front will enable swifter, smarter cybersecurity decisions with better outcomes for our customers, their employees and, ultimately, their users.”



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.