Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard acquires stake in Picus Security

Mastercard acquires stake in Picus Security

Mastercard has taken a minority stake in Picus Security as part of a programme to identify threat prevention and detection gaps in business cyber defences.

The Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform simulates cyber threats from a library of more than 3,500 real-world threat scenarios, to measure and improve the effectiveness of organisations’ defenses.

The attack simulation and assessment platform will be rolled out by Mastercard under the brand Cyber Front.

“We’re helping customers embrace the opportunities—and challenges—of digital transformation. Given the rising cost of data breaches, effective cyber security is tops on that list. Organisations not only need robust defenses today, they need to be testing, learning and adapting to remain resilient tomorrow,” says Raj Seshadri, president of data & services at Mastercard. “Our investment in Picus Security and the launch of Cyber Front will enable swifter, smarter cybersecurity decisions with better outcomes for our customers, their employees and, ultimately, their users.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme
/security

Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

Mastercard to double Dublin headcount with opening of new tech hub
/people

Mastercard to double Dublin headcount with opening of new tech hub

Mastercard invests in Zeta

07 Mar

Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services

15 Feb

Mastercard buys crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace

09 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

  4. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  5. Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models