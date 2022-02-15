Mastercard adds crypto, open banking and ESG consulting services

Mastercard is expanding its consulting services with new practices dedicated to open banking, open data, crypto and digital currencies, and ESG.

Mastercard has been offering consulting for more than two decades, with Data & Services building up a team of more than 2000 data scientists, engineers and consultants, serving customers in 70 countries around the world.



With the new practices, the payments giant is growing the Data & Services team, adding more than 500 college graduates and young professionals.



All of the new practices are in areas in which Mastercard has been heavily investing in recently as it moves beyond its core payments business and embraces the wider fintech scene.



Raj Seshadri, president, Data & Services, Mastercard, says: “Over the past 20 years, we’ve worked with our customers across banking, fintech, retail, travel and other sectors, helping them understand and navigate every challenge and opportunity thrown their way.



"This evolution of consulting is in recognition of the changing world and of our changing business. It’s about helping customers navigate today’s challenges and anticipating what’s next.”