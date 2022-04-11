Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard to double Dublin headcount with opening of new tech hub

Mastercard has opened the doors of its new campus-style European technology hub in Dublin, setting a goal to double its headcount in the Irish capital by 2025.

The hub acts as the headquarters for Mastercard’s global R&D division, ‘The Foundry’, with a strong focus on payments security, APIs, and emerging technologies

Ed McLaughlin,president of Mastercard operations and technology says: “Our new European Technology Hub in Dublin will serve as an innovation engine for our company across the region and beyond. By increasing our global technology footprint, we can be in closer proximity to our customers and stay at the cutting edge of emerging payment technology in support of all our stakeholders.”

Mastercard began its operations in Dublin in 2008 with 36 staff and since then has grown to nearly 1000.

