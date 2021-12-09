Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal AIB Group Stripe Bank of Ireland Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Next Gen Banking Non-bank competitors Personal finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish banks’ mobile payments plan hits roadblock

Irish banks’ mobile payments plan hits roadblock

A payments app developed by Ireland’s high street banks to compete with digital banks has hit a snag after it was announced that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) would launch an investigation.

The money-transfer app, called Yippay, was developed by a joint venture, Synch Payments, set up by AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Ireland and Permanent TSB.
More than €5.9 million has been raised to fund the project, according to a filing with Companies Registration Office made in late November.
The original submission to the CCPC was rejected in January for a lack of detail
A second application was made to the CCPC in April with a launch scheduled for early 2022 pending regulatory approval. However, the launch may well be put back following the decision to investigate the competitiveness of the project.
“Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” stated the authority.
The CCPC had called for submissions from other market participants including the online payment providers such as Revolut, Stripe and N26 that the Synch Payments was aiming to rival.
Not only are the high street banks concerned about losing market share in the payments market, they are also fearful of fintechs building up a client base from where they can start to offer a wider range of banking services.
Unsurprisingly, the plan was opposed by the Electronic Money Association, a lobby group which represents the likes of Stripe, PayPal, Facebook and Revolut.
Revolut has seen its user base rise to more than a million this year, although the UK-based fintech has reportedly abandoned plans to set up a European wealth management hub in Dublin.
According to the Irish Times, Revolut has instead secured a MiFID licence from Lithuania, where it also has a banking licence.
In the meantime, Revolut will continue to seek authorisation as an e-money institution in Ireland.

Related Companies

PayPal AIB Group Stripe Bank of Ireland Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Next Gen Banking Non-bank competitors Personal finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Trending

Related News
Bank of Ireland fined €24.5 million over IT resiliency issues
/regulation

Bank of Ireland fined €24.5 million over IT resiliency issues

Irish banks commit €5 million to payment app joint venture Synch
/payments

Irish banks commit €5 million to payment app joint venture Synch

Klarna lands in Ireland

09 Nov

Irish coffee shop introduces contactless payment cups

02 Nov

Bank of Ireland to close a third of branch network

01 Mar

Irish bank payments app JV hits competition watchdog roadblock

22 Jan

Irish banks club together on real-time payments app

13 Jan

Trending

  1. Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

  2. India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

  3. Many BNPL users unclear what they&#39;re signing up to - survey

  4. Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

  5. Zopa quits P2P lending

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future