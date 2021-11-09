Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Klarna lands in Ireland

Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has officially launched its app in Ireland, enabling online shoppers to split their purchases into three interest-free equal payments.

In the app, Irish consumers will be able to ‘Pay in 3’ at any online store, regardless of whether they are a Klarna retailer or not.

The firm is also working with retailers - including Gym + Coffee, Perspective, Yummie, Cult Beauty and Greene’s Shoes - to integrate its instalments technology directly into their online checkouts.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna, says: "Ireland is a really exciting market for us, as people turn away from credit cards. As the older-style financial institutions exit the market we’re here to create more competition, which is in the best interest of the consumer."

According to new data from the HelpCenter app, Klarna holds over a 50% share of the global buy now, pay later market, higher than its competitors Afterpay, Sezzle, ZipPay, and Affirm combined, with Germany and US Klarna’s most penetrated markets



