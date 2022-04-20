Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

Nationwide Building Society has deployed technology from Pegasystems to streamline its card dispute process following an unprecedented 251% surge in challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new software - Pega Smart Dispute for Issuers - has enabled Nationwide to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction by streamlining the systems required to handle a dispute from 15 down to two and reducing dispute processing time by approximately 15%.



The UK mutual says an upsurge in disputes during the pandemic had put extreme pressure on branch staff and contact centres, resulting in challenges managing servicing queues.



Martin Watkin, product owner, payment CIO, Nationwide Building Society, says: "We have now successfully completed thousands of consumer Visa dispute claims and have finally been able to retire our legacy forms system. With this digital transformation, our member facing colleagues are able to consistently deliver an excellent experience in a simple and straight forward manner that is also hassle free for colleagues in operational areas.”