Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

Nationwide Building Society has deployed technology from Pegasystems to streamline its card dispute process following an unprecedented 251% surge in challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new software - Pega Smart Dispute for Issuers - has enabled Nationwide to improve agent performance and customer satisfaction by streamlining the systems required to handle a dispute from 15 down to two and reducing dispute processing time by approximately 15%.

The UK mutual says an upsurge in disputes during the pandemic had put extreme pressure on branch staff and contact centres, resulting in challenges managing servicing queues.

Martin Watkin, product owner, payment CIO, Nationwide Building Society, says: "We have now successfully completed thousands of consumer Visa dispute claims and have finally been able to retire our legacy forms system. With this digital transformation, our member facing colleagues are able to consistently deliver an excellent experience in a simple and straight forward manner that is also hassle free for colleagues in operational areas.”

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments
/payments

Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments

Nationwide hit by payment delays again
/retail

Nationwide hit by payment delays again

Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch

22 Dec 2021

Nationwide moves online banking to Microsoft Azure

16 Dec 2021

Nationwide cards certified by Royal National Institute of Blind People

04 Aug 2021

Nationwide utilises Open Banking technology to help debt-distressed customers

22 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. UK retailers lost &#163;130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

  2. CFPB says TransUnion &quot;incapable of operating its businesses lawfully&quot;

  3. Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

  4. IMF calls for regulatory crackdown on fast-growth fintechs

  5. Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale