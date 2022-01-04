Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Nationwide

Nationwide hit by payment delays again

Customers are reporting a rash of problems with inbound Faster Payments at Natiownide Building Society, which was hit by similar glitches in the busy festive shopping period.

Website monitoring service DownDetector is reporting a surge in customers experiencing issues at Nationwide since 9.41am Tuesday, the first day back at work following the New Year holidays.

Frustrated customers have taken to social media to express their dismay at the problems, which appear to be hitting incoming payments.

Nationwide in December was moved to apologise to customers after a Faster Payments glitch hit last minute Christmas shopping and delays in receiving salary payments. Similar issues were reported over News Year's Eve.

A Nationwide Building Society spokesperson says: “As a result of extremely high volumes of transactions on the first working day of the year we took the decision to temporarily queue inbound faster payments. To put this in context, more than 10 million payments were processed overnight. This has been done to ensure we can manage and process those payments, which were taking much longer than normal due to the numbers received.

"We hope to get our systems back to normal and apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of these delays. Members do not need to resend any payments as they will be processed as soon as possible. All other services are working normally. Members can continue to use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the Internet bank and banking app and withdraw cash from ATMs.”

