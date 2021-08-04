Nationwide cards certified by Royal National Institute of Blind People

Nationwide Building Society has begun issuing ‘dot and notch’ embossed and recycled bank cards that are certified by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The cards are the first to carry the RNIB's 'Tried and Tested' logo. The ‘dot’ feature will enable members to distinguish between credit and debit cards, while the ‘notch’ tells them which way around the card needs to be inserted into card machines and ATMs.



The cards, which are made from 85% recycled plastic, will be issued to all members, making them the rule rather than the exception.



Nationwide's ATMs already have audio functionality that can read out the information on screen to help guide those with sight loss.



David Clarke, director of services, RNIB, says: "Simple changes to bank cards can make the world of difference to those with sight loss and we congratulate Nationwide on taking these steps to make banking a more inclusive and accessible experience for their blind and partially sighted customers."