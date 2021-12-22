Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch

Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch

Nationwide customers have been left panicked after a Faster Payments outage at the building society days before Christmas.

After problems on Tuesday, Nationwide says that the "technical issue" has now been resolved and that "all delayed payments have now been processed".

The firm urged customers not to resend money and promised to refund any charges incurred.

The timing of the outage led to an outpouring on social media from customers concerned about last minute Christmas shopping and getting their paycheques.

Nationwide acknowledged: "Problems with payments are unwelcome at any time but we know this is especially unwelcome so close to Christmas, and we are sorry for the inconvenience."

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Trending

Related News
Nationwide moves online banking to Microsoft Azure
/cloud

Nationwide moves online banking to Microsoft Azure

UK banks suffer five IT glitches a week according to Which?

UK banks suffer five IT glitches a week according to Which?

Trending

  1. Lloyds on-site technology deemed “not fit for purpose” in leaked video

  2. Repayment problems mount as BNPL surges

  3. JPMorgan Chase fined $200 million for conducting business on WhatsApp

  4. MoneyLion to acquire Even Financial for $440 million

  5. Ex-Revolut execs raise $3.5m for fintech startup

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments