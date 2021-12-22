Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch

Nationwide customers have been left panicked after a Faster Payments outage at the building society days before Christmas.

@AskNationwide I have £9 in my bank account and supposed to get paid tomorrow. I need nappies and groceries for my baby. This isn’t good enough. Please tell me if I will get paid tomorrow! — Gemma Scott (@GemmaScottxx) December 21, 2021

After problems on Tuesday, Nationwide says that the "technical issue" has now been resolved and that "all delayed payments have now been processed".The firm urged customers not to resend money and promised to refund any charges incurred.The timing of the outage led to an outpouring on social media from customers concerned about last minute Christmas shopping and getting their paycheques.Nationwide acknowledged: "Problems with payments are unwelcome at any time but we know this is especially unwelcome so close to Christmas, and we are sorry for the inconvenience."