Crypto app from former Starling CTO Mark Hipperson goes live

Ziglu, the cryptocurrency buying app from former Starling Bank co-founder and CTO Mark Hipperson, has gone live on the Apple App store following months of beta testing.

The Ziglu app will let users hold both fiat and up to four cryptocurrencies - bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin & Bitcoin Cash - in an e-wallet, connecting with crypto exchanges for in-app currency transfers and enabling spending via a Mastercard debit card. An Android version of the app is also in the works.



Says Hipperson: “This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Ziglu to deliver transformational financial services for our customers. By offering immediate and safe access to best-price crypto, customers can spend, exchange and send their money, regardless of the currency, where, when and how they want.”



Ziglu has raised £5.2 million in seed funding to get the business off the ground, building its own scalable 'bank-grade' platform in the Cloud.



The firm has ambitions to process up to $1 billion in transactions in its first year and to expand from the UK to the US by the third quarter.