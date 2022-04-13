Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nubank scores $650m credit line for Mexican and Colombian growth

Nubank scores $650m credit line for Mexican and Colombian growth

Brazilian digital banking behemoth Nubank has secured a $650 million credit line to turbocharge its growth in Mexico and Colombia.

Nubank secured the three-year credit line in local currency from Morgan Stanley, Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC, all of which were underwriters of the Brazilian outfit's December IPO which raised $2.8 billion.

Founded in 2013, Nubank moved into Mexico in 2019 and Colombia in 2020. The firm is now doubling down on the two outside markets, using the credit line to invest in three key areas: technology development and product innovation, customer base growth, and attracting the best talent in the region.

Having issued the first credit cards in Mexico in 2020, at the end of 2021 the company already had 1.4 million customers, becoming one of the largest issuers in the country.

In Colombia, by the end of 2021 - 11 months since the first card was delivered - Nu had 114,000 customers. The firm is also building an engineering, product and data science centre in the country.

David Vélez, CEO, Nubank, says: "We are doubling down our commitment in Mexico and Colombia to continue growing and generating positive local impact through the financial inclusion of millions of Latin Americans."

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank
/people

Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

Nubank raises $2.6bn in US listing
/retail

Nubank raises $2.6bn in US listing

Nubank buys Pix payment platform for online stores

01 Sep 2021

Nubank pumps funds into Mexican unit

08 Apr 2021

Brazil's Nubank hits $25bn valuation

28 Jan 2021

Brazil's Nubank moves into investment market through Easynvest acquisition

11 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

  2. EU Digital Finance Platform launches

  3. Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta&#39;s latest digital currency concoction

  4. HSBC launches metaverse investment fund

  5. Worldpay to offer merchants direct settlement in USDC

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale