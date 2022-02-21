Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold a combined $3.1 billion worth of shares in Visa and Mastercard and bought a $1 billion stake in Brazilian digital lender Nubank.

In SEC filings, Berkshire Hathaway reveals that is has sold Visa shares worth $1.8 billion and Mastercard shares worth $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, legendary investor Buffett's firm snapped up shares worth $1 billion in Nubank, which went public in December at a $40 billion valuation.

Hathaway had previously invested $500 million in Nubank as part of a Series G funding round last summer.

Visa and Mastercard may be blue chip stocks but Nubank has become one of the sensations of the fintech era, attracting around 50 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

