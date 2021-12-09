Nubank raises $2.6bn in US listing

Brazil's Nubank raised $2.6 billion in a New York Stock Exchange initial public offering that values the digital lender at more than $40 billion.

Nubank - which counts Berkshire Hathaway, Tencent and Sequoia Capital among its backers - sold 289 million shares at $9 a piece - the top of the marketed range - giving it a valuation of about $41.5 billion.



The firm had earlier lowered the range, having initially sought to raise up to $3.2 billion. However, the IPO still makes Nubank, which was founded just eight years ago, Latin America's most valuable listed bank.



With around 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, Nubank has seen rapid growth in the last year for its digital banking platform. From a core credit card product, the firm now offers personal lending, life insurance, products for micro entrepreneurs, instant payment services, and investment products.



Proceeds from the listing will be used as working capital, for operating expenses and for acquisitions as it looks to grow outside of its main Brazilian market.