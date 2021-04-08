Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Chase Nubank

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nubank pumps funds into Mexican unit

Nubank pumps funds into Mexican unit

Brazilian digital banking powerhouse Nubank is pumping $70 million into its Mexican subsidiary and has secured another $65 million in revolving credit lines for the business from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Launched just seven years ago, Nubank is already valued at $25 billion, with more than 30 million customers, making it among the five most valuable financial institutions in Latin America.

As it looks to expand its geographic reach, the company has identified Mexico as a prime target. Since launching a credit card in the country last March, Nu Mexico has seen 1.5 million people request one.

With an injection of funds from its parent and the Wall Street banks, the Mexican unit is also eying a move into debit cards, personal loans, insurance and loyalty programmes.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Nu Mexico general manager Emilio Gonzalez says he plans to double headcount to over 300 by the end of the year, hiring developers, engineers and marketing people.

Related Companies

Bank of America Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Chase Nubank

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management[Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management
Find out more

Trending

Related News
Brazil's Nubank hits $25bn valuation
/retail

Brazil's Nubank hits $25bn valuation

Mexican neobank albo raises $45m
/startups

Mexican neobank albo raises $45m

Brazil's Nubank moves into investment market through Easynvest acquisition

11 Sep 2020

Nubank buys firm behind Clojure programming language

28 Jul 2020

Nubank valuation jumps to $10 billion on $400 million mega round

29 Jul 2019

Tencent buys minority stake in Brazil's Nubank

09 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  3. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  4. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  5. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?