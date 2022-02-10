Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mizuho Tonik

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mizuho leads $131 million round in Filipino neobank Tonik

Mizuho leads $131 million round in Filipino neobank Tonik

Philippines-based digital neobank Tonik has closed a $131 million Series B equity round led by Japan's Mizuho Bank and set its sights on expansion across Asia.

Launched in March 2021, Tonik has set new bank growth records in the Philippines by reaching $100M of consumer deposits within the first eight months of its inception.

The neobank is targeting a $140 billion retail deposit market, and a $100 billion unsecured consumer lending opportunity in a market where over 70% of the population remains unbabnked.

The firm is the brainchild of Greg Krasnov, who had previously incubated four fintech start-ups in the consumer finance space in Asia.

It has already engaged with Finastra to implement its cloud-based core banking proposition, Fusion Essence, and with Nice Actimize for the deployment of AML technology.

Says Krasnov: "The partnership with Mizuho will provide Tonik with enhanced access to the international wholesale funding markets and world-class managerial talent, as well as serve as a fantastic platform for our future international expansion."

Related Companies

Mizuho Tonik

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, ViennaRegistration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Filipino digital bank tonik raises $21m
/startups

Filipino digital bank tonik raises $21m

Neobank Tonik raises $6 million

Neobank Tonik raises $6 million

Tonik to launch first digital-only bank in the Philippines

09 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

  5. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?