Scotiabank taps Google Cloud for more personalised services

Scotiabank is moving customer data onto Google Cloud and tapping the firm's data analytics and AI technology in a move the Canadian bank hopes will lead to more personalised and predictive services.

Google Cloud is now a Scotiabank trusted cloud partner for data and analytics, enabling the bank to run sensitive workloads in a highly secure cloud environment.



Scotiabank says that by using Google Cloud's machine learning models, it can reduce the time spent predicting customer offers from 14 days to just hours.



Meanwhile, bank engineers and data scientists can tap with Google AI tech to automate document processes and onboarding — ultimately improving customer interactions.



The migration of data to Google Cloud will also help remove data silos, says Scotiabank, uncovering previously hidden insights to provide better financial advice to its customers.



Grace Lee, chief analytics officer, Scotiabank, says: "The Google Cloud partnership for data and analytics will enable a significant improvement in speed, sophistication, and ubiquity of insights and automation through parallel processing and streaming data."