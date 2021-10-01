Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Scotiabank Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Scotiabank taps Google Cloud for more personalised services

Scotiabank taps Google Cloud for more personalised services

Scotiabank is moving customer data onto Google Cloud and tapping the firm's data analytics and AI technology in a move the Canadian bank hopes will lead to more personalised and predictive services.

Google Cloud is now a Scotiabank trusted cloud partner for data and analytics, enabling the bank to run sensitive workloads in a highly secure cloud environment.

Scotiabank says that by using Google Cloud's machine learning models, it can reduce the time spent predicting customer offers from 14 days to just hours.

Meanwhile, bank engineers and data scientists can tap with Google AI tech to automate document processes and onboarding — ultimately improving customer interactions.

The migration of data to Google Cloud will also help remove data silos, says Scotiabank, uncovering previously hidden insights to provide better financial advice to its customers.

Grace Lee, chief analytics officer, Scotiabank, says: "The Google Cloud partnership for data and analytics will enable a significant improvement in speed, sophistication, and ubiquity of insights and automation through parallel processing and streaming data."

Related Companies

Scotiabank Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why Cloud-based Platforms offer the best framework for Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes[On-Demand Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Trending

Related News
HSBC taps Google Cloud to monitor climate risks
/cloud

HSBC taps Google Cloud to monitor climate risks

Scotiabank on hunt for 100 tech workers in Ottawa and Vancouver
/people

Scotiabank on hunt for 100 tech workers in Ottawa and Vancouver

Scotiabank brings machine learning to chatbot

21 Jun

SEB leaps onto Google Cloud

23 Mar

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform

23 Feb

Trending

  1. Starling to launch banking-as-a-service package in Europe

  2. Santander to shutter Wise rival PagoFX

  3. Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires

  4. Mastercard enters BNPL arena

  5. N26 fined €4.25 million over AML failings

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity