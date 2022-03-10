Forty percent of Amex staff choose to go virtual

Up to 40% of American Express employees have chosen to go completely virtual under the card scheme's flexible working model.

Prior to the pandemic around 20 percent of the Amex workforce was already virtual. That number is set to double under the new Amex Flex working model, which enables staff to choose between online-only working or a hybrid schedule, in which they come into office two days a week.



"We began the initial rollout of Amex Flex in March in our New York headquarters with additional locations set to welcome back colleagues over the next several months," says chairman Stephen Squeri. "As we think about the future of work, we see the role of the physical office evolving. The vast majority of colleagues have told us through our surveys that having regular in-person inter-action is important, but my message to our colleagues is to come to the office with a purpose. Our time in the office will be spent connecting with each other, holding group meetings,and focusing on building relationships, networking, and mentoring."



He says the company has been upgrading its physical workspace with new tools and technology to foster collaboration between in-person and virtual staff.



"Ultimately, our goal is to achieve the best of both worlds - recapturing the creativity and relationship buildng of working together in person, while also retaining the flexibility and progress we have made together in a virtual environment."