TSB down days after boasting about online growth

TSB down days after boasting about online growth

The UK's TSB is battling to recover its mobile and online banking service after an outage hobbled services across the board.

According to Down Detector, the TSB site started glitching at 11.37am and continues to suffer intermittent problems.

In a status update, the bank says: "We're aware a number of customers are currently experiencing problems across our mobile app and Internet Banking and that our online TSB Smart Agent is also affected. We're working to solve this as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The issue is a huge embarrassment for the bank, which only last week boasted about a surge in demand from customers using its mobile app and online banking following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Since lockdown started on 23rd March, TSB’s own data shows that the average number of customers registering for the mobile app has nearly trebled from just over 1,270 to almost 3,480 every day, reaching over 4,000 on some days. Enrolments for internet banking have risen by 137% over the same period.

In November last year, the bank pledged to become more digitally-focused, closing branches and investing £120 million on mobile and online channels over the next three years. This followed a prolonged IT meltdown that left TSB customers unable to access their current account data for weeks towards the end of 2018.

Comments: (3)

