Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

As Amazon UK stops accepting Visa credit cards from later this week, fintech Curve says it has a "hack" that will enable shoppers to still make payments with the banned cards.

In November, Amazon said that from Wednesday Brits will no longer be able to pay with Visa credit cards because of the "high fees" charged for processing transactions.



The high fees refer to a move by Visa in the wake of Brexit to increase charges for online and over-the-phone purchases in the UK to 1.5%.



But Curve, the London-based firm behind an app that combines all of a user's debit, credit and loyalty cards into one, easy-to-use smart card, says it has a workaround.



Shachar Bialick, CEO, Curve, says: "Curve is the only solution in the UK that can offset this decision by Amazon. Users will still be able to use their Visa credit via Curve to shop at Amazon while continuing to earn their bank's rewards."