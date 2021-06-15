AmEx to roll out hybrid working model

American Express is the latest firm to make a permanent switch to a hybrid working model, giving staffers the option to work two days a week from home.

AmEx employees have been working remotely during the pandemic but as restrictions ease, the card firm is looking to begin opening up offices.



The new "colleague choice" days will require most workers to come into the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but given the option of clocking in virtually on Mondays and Fridays.



The model will be rolled out in the US and UK from September, with a transition period of three weeks to give workers time to "get used" to being back in the office.



In a memo to staff, CEO Stephen J Squeri says: "We will ease colleagues into our new way of working, see what works and what doesn’t, listen to your feedback, and adjust as necessary to meet the needs of our customers, our business, and our colleagues."