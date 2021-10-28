Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
American Express opens business bank account

American Express opens business bank account

American Express has launched a digital checking account for businesses and issued its first ever debit card as part of the package.

Previewed in June, US small and mid-sized businesses can now apply for the new Business Checking account in as little as 10 minutes. The app-only account comes with a debit card for online and instore purchases and ATM withdrawals via the MoneyPass network. It also offers a mobile cheque deposit facility.

The new account leverages technology developed by small business lender Kabbage. American Exopress acquired Kabbage in August last year as part of a strategy to roll out a range of cash flows services to businesses.

Dean Henry, EVP of global commercial services at American Express says: “We built the new American Express Business Checking from the ground up because businesses told us they want more from their existing checking account. It’s a customer first, full-service digital business checking account that makes cash management easy, processes a range of payment types and earns high-yield interest on balances up to $500,000. Plus, customers will soon be able to earn and redeem Membership Rewards® points.”

Related Companies

American Express

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments
/payments

Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

American Express embeds WFH into post-pandemic working life
/retail

American Express embeds WFH into post-pandemic working life

AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

08 Jul

AmEx opens first business banking accounts

15 Jun

AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

17 May

AmEx and PayPal invest in Codat

02 Mar

AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

17 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  3. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

  4. New challenger GB Bank awarded restricted banking licence

  5. US consumer watchdog probes Big Tech&#39;s use of payment data

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider